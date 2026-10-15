Hyderabad defence firm gets Rs 56.8Cr BDL single tender

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Hyderabad-based defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), issued an ‘urgent’ single tender to a private company, Indian Express has reported.

The private company, Aindri Defence Advisory Private Limited, is run by Siddharth Mishra, who was BDL’s former chairman and managing director.

Mishra set up the company in 2024, seven months after retiring from BDL. Till January 2025, Mishra and his wife Shambhavi Mishra held 50 per cent each of the company’s shares. Currently, Shambhavi owns 95 per cent of its shares. The remaining five per cent is held by another person identified as Kaushiki Nandan Vatsyayana.

Aindri Defence Advisory Private Limited received the single tender in May to supply 300 optical sights within seven months. It has quoted Rs 56.8 crore.

A single tender is defined as when the government invites a bid from one selected supplier or contractor. There is no competition here. The selected supplier or contractor will provide technical support for at least 15 years for maintenance, repair and overhaul of the sights.

“The competent authority in the Ministry or Department has certified that the demand is urgent, and any additional expenditure involved by not procuring through advertised tender enquiry is justified in view of urgency. The Ministry or Department has placed on record the nature of the urgency and reasons why the procurement could not be anticipated,” reads the tender.

The reasons, however, are not mentioned.

This is the first time a single tender has been issued. In 2024, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) opened tenders to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). In 2025, it was open to both CPSEs and Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

India Optel Limited, a Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, won both years, according to the data from the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal.

Hyderabad defence firm and its ties to BDL

Aindri Defence Advisory Private Limited’s financial disclosures, however, paint a picture of a small service-based business with links to two firms that have done business with Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL).

Its 2024-25 balance sheet shows revenue of Rs 44.43 lakh and a net profit of Rs 2.89 lakh. The entire revenue came from services, while the company reported no property, manufacturing infrastructure or other assets.

The same balance sheet records Rs 7.16 lakh in outstanding receivables from Premier Explosives Ltd and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd, amounting to Rs 2.36 lakh and Rs 4.80 lakh, respectively.

Premier Explosives has a documented business relationship with BDL. Its 2019-20 annual report records orders from the defence public sector undertaking for solid propellants used in missiles, including Akash and Astra.

Mishra assumed charge as BDL’s chairman and managing director in March 2019, according to BDL’s annual report for 2019-20.