Hyderabad: Demand for water tankers spikes amid rising temperatures

Hyderabad: The demand for water tankers that fueled up in the summer season has already picked up its pace even before the season has kicked in completely.

Tanker bookings in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, LB Nagar, Madhapur, Charminar, Chandrayangutta and Mehdipatnam in the past two weeks have increased significantly.

HMWS&SB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) is reportedly receiving an average of 150 to 200 requests on daily basis and booking around 50-100 tankers per day that are delivered within 48 hours of the booking.

More than domestic consumers, the demand from commercial consumers such as hostels, hospitals, shopping malls and other establishments register double requests for water tankers.

Though the HMWS&SB is supplying water on alternate days, commercial category consumers such as soft-drink bottling units and defence organisations have also sought tankers for their residential quarters.

Meanwhile, officials from the board have instructed tanker drivers to ensure they deliver the water with minimum spillover, warning them to avoid overspeeding the vehicle leading to wastage of water.