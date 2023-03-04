Hyderabad: 2.5 lakh water supply connections will be impacted, says HMWSSB

Hyderabad: The managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Dana Kishore advised citizens to store and use the water consciously after inspecting the pipeline works site in Kukunoorpally, Siddipet areas.

Supply of drinking water will be affected in several areas of the city for 66 hours from 6 am on March 8 to 12 midnight on March 10.

Shapur reservoir commanding area, Chintal reservoir commanding area, and several other areas will face complete disruption.

“There will be an interruption of water supply to as many as 2.5 lakh connections in the city,” he said speaking to the officials at the water works department in Khairatabad.

Kishore ordered the officials to ensure water supply to the affected areas by March 10. He instructed the officials to provide water to the affected areas through tankers until the water supply resumes.

He directed the officials to prioritize the supply of water tankers to slum areas and increase the number of trips as a necessity.

The pipeline works near Siddipet are a part of the Godavari drinking water supply phase – 1 that supplies water to Hyderabad.

He inspected the ongoing works and asked the officials to complete the pipeline works in 48 hours instead of the pre-decided 66 hours. He directed the officials to prepare a special plan in this regard and asked them to ensure that the works are done carefully.

He directed the officials to double the work force to finish the work and consult technical experts, if required.

“Ensure that additional machines, tools and construction materials are available. Protective equipment should be made available in the work site. Safety measures should be followed while working,” he said.

Dana Kishore instructed them to use proper barricading equipment to make sure that unauthorised people do not have access to the site.