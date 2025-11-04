Hyderabad doctor arrested in major drug bust; Rs 3 lakh of narcotics seized

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based doctor was arrested on Monday. November 3 for possessing drugs worth Rs 3 lakh. Three drug peddlers were booked by the Telangana excise department.

The accused doctor was identified as John Paul, who is a resident of Musheerabad. The special Task Force of the excise department raided the house and seized drugs, including 26.95 grams of weed, 6.21 grams of MDMA, 15 LSD sticks, 1.32 grams of cocaine, 5.80 grams of gummus, and 0.008 grams of hashish oil.

According to the excise department, Paul’s friends Pramod, Sandeep and Sarath brought drugs from Bengaluru and Delhi.

The drugs were stored at Paul’s rented house, the doctor used to sell the same to consumers and pay the three peddlers.

Pramod, Sandeep and Sarath are absconding.