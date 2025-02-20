Hyderabad doctor’s river swim turns fatal, body recovered in Karnataka

Hyderabad: The body of a Hyderabad doctor who went missing after jumping into the Tungabhadra River for a swim was recovered by a rescue team after a 16-hour search.

The body was reportedly found stuck in a rock crevice by local swimmers who alerted the rescuers.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Ananya Mohan Rao who worked at a hospital in Hyderabad’s Nampally.

The incident occurred when Rao was on a trip with her friends and decided to swim in the Tungabhadra River. The Hyderabad doctor jumped into the river from a nearby rock cliff.

Locals suspect that she was washed away due to the strong undercurrent and may have been trapped in the rocks after jumping.