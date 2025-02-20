Hyderabad doctor’s river swim turns fatal, body recovered in Karnataka

Locals suspect that she was washed away due to the strong undercurrent and may have been trapped in the rocks after jumping.

Updated: 20th February 2025 9:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: The body of a Hyderabad doctor who went missing after jumping into the Tungabhadra River for a swim was recovered by a rescue team after a 16-hour search.

The body was reportedly found stuck in a rock crevice by local swimmers who alerted the rescuers.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Ananya Mohan Rao who worked at a hospital in Hyderabad’s Nampally.

The incident occurred when Rao was on a trip with her friends and decided to swim in the Tungabhadra River. The Hyderabad doctor jumped into the river from a nearby rock cliff.



