Hyderabad: Doctor’s driver steals gold worth Rs 12L from parked car; held

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Madhapur on Saturday, a man was arrested for stealing gold from a car parked at a hospital.

The accused was identified as 37-year-old Mohammed Imran Khan, a resident of Shahalibanda. The incident occurred on October 27 when Khan visited Yashoda Hospital, to drop off a doctor. While leaving the premises, he noticed that the rare window of a car was open.

Khan put his hand in and escaped with a bag containing gold ornaments. He opened the bag, to find gold worth Rs 12 lakh.

Police said that the car belonged to a family from Nellore, which had come to the hospital for a checkup, during the Deepawali holidays. The police further said that the family wanted to exchange the ornaments for a loa before they were stolen.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case. Later, Khan was produced before a local court and remanded.