Hyderabad doctors successfully conduct rare double lung transplantation

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad saved the life of a 23-year-old young man by successfully conducting a rare double lung transplantation. It marks the first successful double lung transplantation conducted in India and only the fourth in the world.

According to a press note issued on Friday, October 13, 23-year-old Rohit had consumed a poisonous compound, paraquat, a toxic chemical used as a herbicide (weed killer) and was struggling for more than a month, as the substance had completely damaged both his lungs kidneys and liver.

The patient received the lungs from a cadaveric brain-dead donor as part of the state-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, Senior Interventional Pulmonologist, said, “This sort of lung transplantation was performed in India for the first time for the above condition successfully, and there are only 4 cases worldwide where the lung transplantation was done. Hence, we feel that our case is the only longest survivor in India, and this case was unique in many ways as there is a limitation in the test availability to know the residual amount remaining in the body before transplant, and he was on ECMO for nearly 1 month, had multiple bloodstream and respiratory infections before the transplant, and was almost in bed for nearly 1 month before the transplant.”

The procedure was carried out by the team led by senior interventional pulmonologist Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, along with thoracic and lung transplant surgeons Dr. K. R. Balasubramaniam, Dr. Manjunath Bale, Dr. Chetan, Dr. Sricharan, Dr. Vimi Vargehese, and the team at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.