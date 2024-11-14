Hyderabad doctors suggest low GI diet to check gestational diabetes

Hyderabad: As World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14, it is high time to understand the challenges posed by Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) to women and its long-term impact on the mother and child’s health.

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) is a condition that causes elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy.

Addressing the issue, Dr Sara Tamannat, a gynaecologist from Caspian Hospital said, “As per medical research children born to women with gestational diabetes are twice as likely to develop Type 1 diabetes before the age of 22 years .”

Explaining the causes of type 1 diabetes, the gynaecologist said, “It occurs due to autoimmunity against the islet cells of the pancreas which produce insulin.”

Children of women with GDM are twice as likely to develop Type 2 diabetes later on in life.

How does it occur

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the pancreas is less efficient in producing insulin and/or the cells of the body are resistant to insulin produced.

GDM causes the pregnant woman to have higher blood sugar levels, which are transported through the placenta to the baby and stimulate the fetal pancreas to produce more insulin which results in abnormal fat deposition causing Fetal macrosomia (large for gestational age babies).

Such children also have an increased risk of obesity, heart disease and hypertension later on in life.

Who is at risk of GDM?

Women above 40 years of age are at a high risk of gestational diabetes.

Explaining the reason Dr Syeda Iram Fatima, a fertility specialist from Ankura hospital said, “In South Asian countries, having a strong family history of diabetes, chronic hypertension or a previous baby with an increased birth weight of 4.5 kg. These issues coupled with a sedentary life style lead to gestational diabetes.”

Speaking of the impact of GDM on babies, Fatima said, “Though a majority of the babies are born normally without any major issues, there’s an increased risk of babies being born with macrosomia (increased birth weight).”

The doctor further explained that the risk of prematurity, shoulder dystocia, respiratory difficulties, NICU admission, and difficulty in maintaining blood sugars after birth increased the risk of diabetes and obesity later in life. However, each risk cannot be quantified separately.

Methods to reduce the risk of GDM

Shedding light on key lifestyle changes for women to reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, Dr Parinaaz Parhar, fertility specialist and regional head at Oasis Fertility, said, “If the women are slightly overweight at the time of pregnancy, they must go for glucose tolerance test. It is advisable to get the test done during the sixth month of pregnancy.”

In case the woman develops diabetes then she must keep the weight in check during pregnancy; they must not gain more than half kilogram per week.

Sharing methods to control weight gain, the fertility specialist said, “One must not let the weight increase further, since diabetes is caused due to lack of insulin production hormone, which brings the glucose level under control.”

Pregnant women are advised to consume foods having low glycaemic index (GI) and to maintain and active lifestyle, especially walking for about half an hour.

In case the woman feels the need for exercises apart from walking they must consult their gynaecologist.

Treatment for GDM

Speaking of treatment for GDM, the doctor said, “Depending on the severity of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus, there is a range of treatments which are offered. If it is the initial stage, or high risk or impaired glucose tolerance then it could be controlled with a strict diet and exercise.”

It is better to consult a dietitian who could monitor a specific dietary plan based on the patient’s eating habits and guide them to take it forward. Those who are at the initial stages of GDM can opt for diet plans with physical exercise.

Women who are at high risk of GDM must be put on medication or insulin. It is essential to control sugar levels during pregnancy, especially during the first 12 weeks when the organs of the baby are formed.

“If the woman develops high sugar level at a later stage in pregnancy then there is a high risk to the baby’s health. In certain cases, it may also lead to sudden death.”

Effect of GDM globally

Globally, gestational diabetes affects approximately 4% to 6% of all pregnancies, although this figure can vary significantly based on population characteristics and diagnostic criteria used.

In India, recent studies indicate a weighted age-adjusted prevalence of 1.3%, with rates increasing with maternal age—from 1.0% in women aged 15-19 years to 2.4% in those aged 35 years or older.

Moreover, it is estimated that GDM affects around 5 million women annually in India alone, highlighting the urgent need for effective screening and management strategies