Hyderabad: Doodh Bowli sub registrar caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a sub-registrar working at the sub-registrar office, Doodh Bowli, and another private person when they allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from a person for doing official work on February 13, Tuesday.

Amair Parvez, in charge of the sub-registrar office of sub-registrar Doodhbowli, had demanded the amount from a man through a private person Gopi Singh, for the registration of two sale deeds.

On a complaint lodged by a man named Shaik Parvez, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed Amair Parvez and Gopi Singh.

Both of them were arrested and produced before the ACB court in Nampally Hyderabad.