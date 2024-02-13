Hyderabad: Doodh Bowli sub registrar caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Amair Parvez, in charge of the sub-registrar office of sub-registrar Doodhbowli, had demanded the amount from a man through a private person Gopi Singh, for the registration of two sale deeds.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th February 2024 8:19 pm IST
Telangana: ACB traps SI, home guard in Asifabad over Rs 20K bribe
Representative image

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a sub-registrar working at the sub-registrar office, Doodh Bowli, and another private person when they allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from a person for doing official work on February 13, Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Amair Parvez, in charge of the sub-registrar office of sub-registrar Doodhbowli, had demanded the amount from a man through a private person Gopi Singh, for the registration of two sale deeds.

On a complaint lodged by a man named Shaik Parvez, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed Amair Parvez and Gopi Singh.

MS Education Academy

Both of them were arrested and produced before the ACB court in Nampally Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th February 2024 8:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button