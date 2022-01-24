Hyderabad: Dr Kafeel Khan’s book on Gorakhpur deaths to be launched in city

Hyderabad: The Press Club in the city will host the launch of Dr Kafeel Khan’s book titled “Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A Doctor’s memoir of a deadly medical crisis” on January 27 at 12 pm.

The event will be held within the press club premises at Somajiguda and has been organised by the Medical Service Centre.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of the Siasat Daily and P L Vishweshwara Rao former dean at the department of journalism at Osmania University will be the prominent guests in attendance. The event will be moderated by Dr Sattar Khan, the Convener of the Medical Service Centre.

Details of the book launch

What is the Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy about?

The book penned by Dr Kafeel Khan recounts the details of child deaths that occurred in 2017 at the state-run BRD Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur city of Uttar Pradesh. The 2017 deaths attracted national attention in August of the year when 63 other children died due to lack of oxygen supply.

Much later it was discovered that government negligence arising from shortage of oxygen rendered the deaths unavoidable. Kafeel Khan was arrested in the process which the medical community called a gross injustice and argued that Khan was being scapegoated to hide the government’s failure.

It was widely reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ignored repeated requests for clearing the dues despite warning about oxygen supply being slashed and faced heavy criticism.