Hyderabad: DRI arrest 3 for smuggling foreign gold valued at Rs 3.71

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence here arrested three people and seized gold from them valued at Rs 3.71 crore. The accused, who were smuggling the gold were bringing in the foreign origin gold from Coimbatore.

The trio who were travelling in a Red colour Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car from Coimbatore to Hyderabad and were carrying the foreign origin smuggled gold by concealing it in a specially made cavity below the handbrake.

The secret cavity was built in a latch beneath the steering wheel. Four packets wrapped in brown tape/paper containing a total 18 of 24Kt gold bars/cut pieces of 99.9% purity, weighing 4778.00 grams, valued at Rs.3,71,25,060/- were recovered by the DRI.

The recovered gold along with the vehicle were seized and the 3 (three) persons travelling in the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to Judicial Custody. Further investigation is in progress.