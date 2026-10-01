Hyderabad DRI seizes elephant tusks, ivory articles; 3 arrested

Hyderabad: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, arrested three people in the alleged sale of intricately carved ivory articles. Four elephant tusks, weighing about 17 kg, were also seized.

The articles were recovered and seized under the relevant provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Trade or dealing in elephant ivory and articles made therefrom is prohibited under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

DRI has been actively combating wildlife crime across the country through intelligence-based operations targeting the illegal trafficking and trade of wildlife, wildlife trophies and articles derived from protected species. The present operation reflects DRI’s continued commitment to supporting wildlife conservation and curbing organised wildlife trafficking.