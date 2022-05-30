Hyderabad: Drinking water supply to be disrupted in parts of city

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th May 2022 5:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) will shut down the drinking water supply to certain areas in the city between June 1 and 2.

Water supply will be affected due to repair work to stop heavy water leakage on phase III and replacing damaged 120 mm diameter pipelines at three locations near Shankerpally with new 1150 mm diameter barrels.

According to the HMWSSB press release, there will be a 24-hour closure starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and ending at 6 am on June 2, 2022, Thursday. As a result, there will be no or limited water delivery to the following Khanapur serving reservoir areas.

Water supply will be disrupted to several reservoirs, including Gandipet, Narsingi, Manikonda, Kokapet, Puppalaguda, Chandanagar, HUDA Colony, BHEL, Tara Nagar, Gangaram, Lingampally, Papi Reddy Colony, Nalagandla, Gopanpally, Gulmohar Park, Netaji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Tellapur, Chintalbasthi and Vijaynagar.

The HMWSSB has requested users in the areas to be conscious of their water consumption.

