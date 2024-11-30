Hyderabad: Drone spraying at Hussain Sagar to mitigate odours from waste

Hyderabad: Drone spraying was conducted at Hussain Sagar to mitigate unpleasant odours. This initiative was prompted by the increasing pollution from waste flowing into the lake from Kukatpally Nala.

The area has been grappling with significant waste accumulation, leading to persistent foul smells.

A trial run of drone spraying was organized by officials from the GHMC’s Entomology department and HMDA.

Drones were deployed in key areas such as Sanjeeviah Park, Lakeview Park, and Tank Bund for over an hour. The primary goal of this operation is to prevent bad odours while also addressing the waste accumulation in the lake.

Efforts to manage waste include the removal of large amounts of sludge and debris using machinery, which has contributed to the unpleasant smell. Additionally, a company from Bangalore has been implementing various measures over the years to reduce Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels and increase Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels in the lake.

Looking ahead, if the drone spraying proves effective, officials are considering its broader implementation at Hussain Sagar.

The involved company is already utilizing tankers for spraying in different regions and employing techniques like bio-remediation.