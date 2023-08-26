Hyderabad: Drunk policeman rams car into vegetable van in Bolaram

Hyderabad: Two persons were seriously injured when a drunken police officer rammed his SUV car into a vegetable van at Bolaram on Saturday morning.

Inspector Srinivas, posted at the Integrated Command and Control Centre was driving a Fortuner car and got involved in the head-on collision with a vegetable van on the way to the Bowenpally vegetable market.

Due to the collision, the van driver Sridhar suffered injuries as he got trapped in the mangled front portion of the vehicle. The Inspector, who is awaiting promotion as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was taken to the Bolaram police station.

The Bolaram police conducted a breathalyzer test and the alcohol level in his blood was recorded at 201.

The Inspector was heavily drunk and still driving the vehicle instantly creating a commotion at the spot after causing the accident.

The injured Sridhar and another person are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Bolaram police booked a case against Inspector Srinivas. A report was sent to the police higher-ups about the incident.