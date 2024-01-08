Hyderabad duo misbehaves with crew on flight; RGI Airport police take action

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport Police took action against two men for allegedly misbehaving with the crew on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

The duo, traders from Tolichowki, reportedly created a nuisance on the flight.

Argument with crew on flight

Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of RGI Airport police, K Balaraju, confirmed that a case has been registered against the duo for arguing with the crew.

The police stated that the duo, returning to Hyderabad airport after a vacation in Mumbai, initiated an argument over seats on the flight.

Despite efforts by the crew to explain and handle the situation, the duo refused to accept their explanation.

RGI Airport police take action against Hyderabad duo

When the duo persisted in arguing with the crew, the matter was reported to the aircraft commander, airport, and security personnel.

Following the complaint, RGI Airport police registered a case against the Hyderabad duo under relevant sections. They were later released but are required to present themselves before the court in this matter, the SHO added.

However, they are not placed on ‘no fly list’ which usually happens after the completion of the investigation and submission of a report.