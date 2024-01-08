Hyderabad duo misbehaves with crew on flight; RGI Airport police take action

The duo, traders from Tolichowki, reportedly created a nuisance on the flight.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 12:15 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport Police took action against two men for allegedly misbehaving with the crew on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The duo, traders from Tolichowki, reportedly created a nuisance on the flight.

Argument with crew on flight

Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of RGI Airport police, K Balaraju, confirmed that a case has been registered against the duo for arguing with the crew.

MS Education Academy

The police stated that the duo, returning to Hyderabad airport after a vacation in Mumbai, initiated an argument over seats on the flight.

Despite efforts by the crew to explain and handle the situation, the duo refused to accept their explanation.

Also Read
Watch: KTR visits bangle seller Ibrahim Khan’s home in Hyderabad

RGI Airport police take action against Hyderabad duo

When the duo persisted in arguing with the crew, the matter was reported to the aircraft commander, airport, and security personnel.

Following the complaint, RGI Airport police registered a case against the Hyderabad duo under relevant sections. They were later released but are required to present themselves before the court in this matter, the SHO added.

However, they are not placed on ‘no fly list’ which usually happens after the completion of the investigation and submission of a report.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 12:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button