Watch: KTR visits bangle seller Ibrahim Khan’s home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KTR, visited the home of bangle seller Ibrahim Khan in Borabanda, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

This visit was not impromptu. It all began on January 1 when Ibrahim Khan extended an invitation to KTR via his social media handle.

Dawat Qubool Hain: BRS working president

In his New Year’s message, Ibrahim Khan expressed pride in BRS’ government, stating, “Sir, you have continuously worked day and night for 10 years for the development of Telangana. These five years will pass like an interval in a movie, and then the BRS government will return to Telangana.”

He further appealed, “Sir, you have worked hard for 10 years; now let us do something for you. I request you to visit my home in Borabanda, Hyderabad. I hope you will accept my invitation.”

Responding on January 2, KTR expressed gratitude, saying, “What a sweet way to invite Ibrahim Bhai, Dawat Qubool Hain. Zaroor Aayenge Aap Ke Paas, Shukriya. Wishing you A Great 2024.”

True to his word, KTR visited the bangle seller Ibrahim Khan’s home in Hyderabad yesterday. Later, on his X handle, he wrote, “Happy to have kept my promise to Ibrahim Khan Bhai”. “Loved the food and hospitality”, he added.

‘Only BRS can put up fight for Telangana’s rights, issues’, says KTR

Meanwhile, in a recent press conference, KTR emphasized that issues concerning Telangana were heard in Parliament due to his party’s contributions.

He asserted that only the BRS could effectively advocate for Telangana’s rights and concerns.

Following the Assembly polls in Telangana, both BRS and Congress are vying for maximum seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for this year.