Praja Palana Scheme in Telangana: Applications closed, Know about next window

Hyderabad: Until January 6, authorities in Telangana received over 1.25 crore applications under the Praja Palana program for various schemes.

Those who have missed the deadline are eager about the next application window.

On the last date, 16,90,278 applications were submitted, primarily for the six guarantees pledged by the Congress party in recent Assembly elections.

Applications for ration cards and other necessities were also received by officials in villages and towns.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar stated earlier that Praja Palana would occur every four months, providing another opportunity for those who couldn’t apply this time.

Also Read Telangana government extends deadline for ration card e-KYC

Exercise to upload applications online began

Following the program’s conclusion on January 6, the state government initiated the online application upload process, with a deadline of January 17.

This work will be monitored by mandal revenue and mandal development officers. District level supervisory officers for Praja Palana will supervise data entry at the district level.

The Praja Palana programme was launched on December 28. The government has clarified that all the existing beneficiaries of RythuBandhu and pension schemes need not have to apply again.

Schemes under Praja Palana forms in Telangana

A common application form has been printed to avail benefits under five out of six guarantees.

Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 each for women, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity up to 200 units, monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for various categories like senior citizens, widows, single women, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre annually for farmers, Rs 12,000 each annually for agricultural labourers and financial assistance for building houses are among the major benefits promised under the guarantees.