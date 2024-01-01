Telangana government extends deadline for ration card e-KYC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the deadline to complete ration card e-KYC.

The e-KYC process has been ongoing for the past two months at ration shops across Telangana State.

Order issued

On Saturday, Devendra Singh Chouhan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies, issued an order extending the deadline for ration card e-KYC in Telangana until January 31, 2024.

This decision provides relief to those who have not yet completed the process of ration card e-KYC in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

New ration cards in Telangana

Meanwhile, applications for new ration cards in the state are being accepted along with Praja Palana forms at designated centers.

There is no separate form for the new ration cards. The applications can be submitted by writing the details on plain paper.

Earlier, there were rumors that income certificates were needed for the new ration cards. However, later it was clarified that there is no such requirement.

Those who have ration cards need to complete e-KYC, whereas new application forms can be submitted at Praja Palana centers in Telangana.