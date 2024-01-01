Telangana government extends deadline for ration card e-KYC

It provides relief to those who have not yet completed the process of ration card e-KYC.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st January 2024 12:08 pm IST
Telangana distributes over 3 lakh new ration cards
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the deadline to complete ration card e-KYC.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The e-KYC process has been ongoing for the past two months at ration shops across Telangana State.

Order issued

On Saturday, Devendra Singh Chouhan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies, issued an order extending the deadline for ration card e-KYC in Telangana until January 31, 2024.

MS Education Academy

This decision provides relief to those who have not yet completed the process of ration card e-KYC in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

Also Read
Numaish in Hyderabad: Ticket price, visiting hours and everything you need to know

New ration cards in Telangana

Meanwhile, applications for new ration cards in the state are being accepted along with Praja Palana forms at designated centers.

There is no separate form for the new ration cards. The applications can be submitted by writing the details on plain paper.

Also Read
Where to get Praja Palana application forms in Hyderabad for free?

Earlier, there were rumors that income certificates were needed for the new ration cards. However, later it was clarified that there is no such requirement.

Those who have ration cards need to complete e-KYC, whereas new application forms can be submitted at Praja Palana centers in Telangana.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st January 2024 12:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button