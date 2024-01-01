Numaish in Hyderabad: Ticket price, visiting hours and everything you need to know

Hyderabad: The 46-day-long numaish by All India All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society is all set to begin today and its ticket price and visiting hours have not been changed.

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy is going to inaugurate it today at 5 pm at the exhibition ground.

Numaish’s ticket price, visiting hours

The numaish’s ticket price remained the same in Hyderabad this year; it remains Rs 40. Last year, the ticket price was hiked by Rs 10.

The visiting hours of numaish are set from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays. However, on weekends and holidays, the timing will be from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Although the visiting hours have been finalised, the managing committee retains the authority to modify these hours.

Ladies Day, Children Special Day at numaish 2024 in Hyderabad

Apart from not changing ticket price and visiting hours, this year too, the numaish in Hyderabad has allocated a day each for ladies and children. The days, termed ‘Ladies Day’ and ‘Children Special,’ will be observed on January 9 and 31, respectively.

The exhibition, not limited to shopping but also combining commerce and business with recreation and relaxation, is expected to attract 25 lakh visitors.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented security measures, including CCTV surveillance, over 500 personnel, an on-site police station, fire safety, etc.

Though the exhibition society has not changed ticket price and visiting hours and planned to end Numaish in Hyderabad on February 15, the managing committee has the right to extend the duration.