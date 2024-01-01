Hyderabad restaurant under GHMC scrutiny; fish biryani samples sent to lab

Hyderabad: Yet another restaurant in Hyderabad has come under scrutiny by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after a customer allegedly found a lizard’s tail in the fish biryani.

The video depicting the purported lizard’s tail in the biryani has been circulating on social media for the past two days.

Fish biryani was ordered from Deccan Elite Restaurant in Hyderabad

The incident unfolded when a customer ordered fish biryani from Deccan Elite Restaurant in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, at 12:30 pm on December 30. After consuming the biryani on a disposable plate outside the restaurant, the customer claimed to have found a lizard’s tail in the dish, and subsequently, the video was shared on social media.

However, Sami, one of the restaurant’s partners in Hyderabad, refuted the claims, asserting that it was not a lizard’s tail. He said it was a fish.

GHMC comes into action

In response to the complaint on social media, GHMC’s Food Safety Officer conducted an inspection of the premises and gathered samples of the fish biryani for analysis.

The X handle of Assistant Food Controller GHMC specified that any violation in the quality of the sample would be met with stern action.

This is not the first such incident in Hyderabad. Previously, a resident from DD Colony in Amberpet, who ordered chicken biryani through Zomato, allegedly found a lizard in the dish.

Despite GHMC’s efforts to enforce hygiene practices, such complaints persistently surface on social media.