Video: Lizard in biryani puts restaurant in Hyderabad under GHMC scrutiny

Hyderabad: A restaurant in Hyderabad is under scrutiny by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after a resident from DD Colony in Amberpet, who ordered chicken biryani through Zomato, allegedly found a lizard in the dish.

The management of the restaurant located at RTC Cross Road, Hyderabad is accused of responding negligently to the reported concerns.

GHMC takes action following complaint

Following the viral videos and photos of the lizard in the biryani on social media, GHMC’s Food Safety Officer inspected the premises and collected samples for analysis.

A report has been submitted for further action.

The Concerned Food Safety Officer inspected the premises and lifted samples for analysis, a report has been submitted for further action



Regards pic.twitter.com/CmHwrVnvHm — Assistant Food Controller GHMC (@AFCGHMC) December 4, 2023

Despite GHMC’s response to the complaint over reportedly finding a lizard in biryani from the Hyderabad restaurant, social media users expressed dissatisfaction. One of them wrote, “Sir/ Madam, lifting samples will not help to ensure hygiene and food safety. Inspections, instructions, awareness will help to ensure food safety. I have never seen and listen on the training and awareness on food safety hotels. Please focus sir/ Madam.”

Sir/ Madam, lifting samples will not help to ensure hygiene and food safety. Inspections, instructions, awareness will help to ensure food safety. I have never seen and listen on the training and awareness on food safety hotels. Please focus sir/ Madam. — Surender reddy (@Surender1992) December 4, 2023

Another user said, “I guess until people start to die @AFCGHMC will be keep on inspecting and lifting samples. Why are penalties not being levied?”.

I guess until people start to die @AFCGHMC will be keep on inspecting and lifting samples. Why are penalties not being levied? @VijayGopal_ — Kiran Reddy (@subconsci0u5) December 4, 2023

Hygiene essential at restaurants serving biryani, other dishes in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, where biryani is a highly popular dish, some restaurants reportedly fall short of hygiene requirements.

In a separate incident, a cockroach was found in biryani served by another restaurant.

Despite GHMC’s efforts to enforce hygiene practices, such complaints continue to emerge.