Cockroach allegedly found in Hyderabad restaurant biryani

In yet another alleged case of unhygiene, a netizen reported finding a cockroach in biryani ordered from a restaurant in Hyderabad. He also shared a photograph on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In his post, he alleged that he had ordered mutton biryani from the Meridian restaurant, Hyderabad.

Dear Citizen,



As the Establishment has been temporarily closed due to certain other issues, an audit cannot be conducted as of now



Regards — Assistant Food Controller GHMC (@AFCGHMC) September 25, 2023

Tagging the Assistant Food Controller GHMC and others, he requested them to inspect the restaurant’s kitchen conditions.

Also Read Hyderabad: Karachi Bakery under GHMC scrutiny following complaint

Responding to this, the Assistant Food Controller GHMC wrote, ‘Dear Citizen, as the establishment has been temporarily closed due to certain other issues, an audit cannot be conducted as of now.’

As an audit cannot be conducted, it is unclear whether the restaurant was not following hygiene standards.