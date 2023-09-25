Cockroach allegedly found in Hyderabad restaurant biryani

The Hyderabad man requested GHMC to inspect the restaurant's kitchen conditions.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 3:38 pm IST
Hyderabad restaurant biryani
Cockroach allegedly found in Hyderabad restaurant biryani [Image: Twitter]

In yet another alleged case of unhygiene, a netizen reported finding a cockroach in biryani ordered from a restaurant in Hyderabad. He also shared a photograph on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In his post, he alleged that he had ordered mutton biryani from the Meridian restaurant, Hyderabad.

Tagging the Assistant Food Controller GHMC and others, he requested them to inspect the restaurant’s kitchen conditions.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Karachi Bakery under GHMC scrutiny following complaint

Responding to this, the Assistant Food Controller GHMC wrote, ‘Dear Citizen, as the establishment has been temporarily closed due to certain other issues, an audit cannot be conducted as of now.’

As an audit cannot be conducted, it is unclear whether the restaurant was not following hygiene standards.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 3:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button