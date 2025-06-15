Hyderabad: Dy CM sanctions Rs 5 cr for Victoria Memorial School

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, June 15, sanctioned Rs 5 crore to the Victoria Memorial School in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar area.

The school is a home for orphans established in 1903 by the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Mahaboob Ali Khan (1869-1911). Vikramarka, who is also the Telangana finance minister, stressed the significance of education while addressing the gathering at the school.

He assured that the Victoria Memorial School’s boundary wall will be erected and the entity will be protected from encroachment. “The funds are being allocated from the CSR resources of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TRANSCO) department, and the concerned officials are to release the funds immediately and begin the construction work,” he said.

Vikramarka further said that education is necessary for the development of human resources. He assured the students that the Telangana government is prepared for the development of the education sector.

Further, the deputy CM said that the government has established the Young India Integrated Residential Schools. These schools aim to provide a competitive edge to all students. In the first phase, the government is constructing 100 schools at Rs 11,600 crore across Telangana.