Hyderabad: EAGLE nabs woman with MDMA, LSD in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A 47-year-old woman was arrested here, and drugs including MDMA and LSD blot were seized from her possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, in a joint operation with Banjara Hills police, apprehended the woman drug consumer, who tested positive for Meth and Amphetamine, an official release said.

She confessed that she visited Goa on December 26, where a drug offender provided her MDMA and LSD blot, it said.

The woman, along with seized material, was handed over to Banjara Hills Police for further legal action.

Efforts are actively underway to apprehend the drug peddler, a resident of Goa, who is the supplier of narcotics to consumers and has a long history of offences under the NDPA Act, the release added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:59 pm IST

