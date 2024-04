Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has written to the chief secretary, to inform that the commission has acceded to the posting of Sneha Mehra as DCP south zone with immediate effect.

Mehra, who is from 2018-batch IPS officer, happens to be the first woman IPS officer to be posted as DCP of Hyderabad south zone.

On Wednesday, EC had ordered the transfer of DCP P Sai Chaitanya.