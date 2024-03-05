Hyderabad: ED prosecutes firms involved in human hair smuggling

ED's investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the Hyderabad police against Nay La Family Exports Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Published: 5th March 2024 1:35 pm IST
Enforcement Directorate

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated legal action against the companies involved in the smuggling of human hair to various countries including Myanmar, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China via Hyderabad airport and land routes from Mizoram.

The ED’s investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the Hyderabad police against Nay La Family Exports Pvt. Ltd. and others. The FIR alleged the utilization of benami Import Export Codes (IEC), forged documents.

These cases against Lucas Thangmangliana, Nay La Family Exports Pvt. Ltd., and 16 others, investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), were presented before the Special PMLA Court of Nampally on August 21, 2023, and recently taken up by the court on March 1.

According to the ED, Lucas Thangmangliana, hailing from Mizoram, orchestrated illegal border crossings and facilitated the smuggling of human hair and fertilizer from India into Myanmar through the Mizoram border.

Officials stated that Thangmangliana’s hawala network handled transactions, with associates receiving payments in Kyat, Myanmar’s currency, from buyers of human hair.

