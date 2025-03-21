Hyderabad: ED to probe role of celebrities in promotion of online betting apps

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to investigate the role of Tollywood actors and social media influencers in promotion of online betting apps.

The ED is likely to file enforcement case information reports (ECIRs) and issue summons to the actors involved. The agency will initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the predicate offences recorded by police in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

So far, four cases have been registered in Telangana by the Miyapur, Panjagutta Noothankal, and Cyberabad Cyber Crime police stations. One case has been registered by the sakhapatnam Cyber Crime division in Andhra Pradesh.

Several social media influencers and Tollywood celebrities including Harsha Sai, Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati and Vijay Devarakonda have been booked for the promotion of online betting apps.

The accused were booked under section 318(4), 112 r/w 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS), 3, 3(A), 4 (Telangana State Gambling Act) TSGA, and 66 D of the Information Technology ITA 2000.

The complainant alleged the actors and social media influencers were knowingly promoting the betting apps and corrupting the youngsters in the society due to which many people have fallen into financial trouble.

Previously, the Hyderabad police booked 11 individuals, including Kiran Goud, a constable assigned to the Habeeb Nagar police station.

The action follows a complaint from activist Vinay Vangala, who highlighted the harmful impact of these apps on young people and families.