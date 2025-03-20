Tollywood actors, influencers booked for promoting betting apps

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police on Thursday, March 20, booked several Tollywood actors and social media influencers for allegedly promoting online betting apps.

Actors booked for promotion of betting apps include Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Nidhi Agarwal and 19 other social media influencers.

Social media influencers booked include Ananya, Sreemukhi, Siri Hanumanthu, Shyamala, Varshini, Shobha, Neha, Pandu, Padmavathi, Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Sunny Yadav, Tasty Teja and Ritu.

The accused were booked under section 318(4), 112 r/w 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS), 3, 3(A), 4 (Telangana State Gambling Act) TSGA, and 66 D of the Information Technology ITA 2000.

The complainant alleged the actors and social media influencers were knowingly promoting the betting apps and corrupting the youngsters in the society and due to which many people have fallen into financial trouble.

Previously, the Hyderabad police booked 11 individuals, including Kiran Goud, a constable assigned to the Habeeb Nagar police station. The action follows a complaint from activist Vinay Vangala, who highlighted the harmful impact of these apps on young people and families.

The influencers named in the case include notable personalities such as Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Shyamala, and Rithu Chowdhary. They are accused of using their platforms to promote online gambling, which has been linked to significant financial losses among users and even tragic incidents of suicide among youths in Telangana.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) west zone, SM Vijay Kumar, stated that the investigation is ongoing, with police reviewing the influencers’ social media accounts for evidence.

Based on their findings, authorities will decide whether to arrest the individuals or summon them for questioning.