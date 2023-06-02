Hyderabad: EFLU releases job notifications for non-teaching posts

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) announced job vacancies in 97 non-teaching positions here on Friday.

According to a press release, those who have completed 10th-grade, intermediate, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are eligible for the post. Candidates can apply for posts through direct recruitment at Hyderabad and Shillong campuses.

The pay scale ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 2,09,200 per month, depending on the position.

The last date for online registration is June 26.

Vacancy and category details:

Group A Class

Deputy Registrar – 1

Assistant Registrar – 4

Hindi Officer – 1

Deputy Librarian – 2

Assistant Librarian – 5

Group B Class

Public Relations Officer – 1

Section Officer – 1

Assistant – 7

Personal Assistant – 6

Professional Assistant – 1

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 1

Security Officer – 1

Private Secretary (Pre-V.C) – 1

Hindi Translator – 1

Statistical Assistant – 1

Group C Class

Upper Division Clerk – 7

Semi-Professional Assistant – 2

Lower Division Clerk – 56

Hindi Typist – 1.

Driver (Shillong Campus) – 1.

Cook – 1