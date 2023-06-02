Hyderabad: EFLU releases job notifications for non-teaching posts

Candidates are advised to fill up the online form by June 26. The pay scale starts from Rs 18,000 to Rs 2,09,200 per month, depending on the position.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 2nd June 2023 8:35 pm IST
EFLU switch to online courses due to coronavirus outbreak
English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) announced job vacancies in 97 non-teaching positions here on Friday.

According to a press release, those who have completed 10th-grade, intermediate, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are eligible for the post. Candidates can apply for posts through direct recruitment at Hyderabad and Shillong campuses.

Also Read
Telangana to be home to World’s first 3D printed temple

The pay scale ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 2,09,200 per month, depending on the position.

MS Education Academy

The last date for online registration is June 26.

Vacancy and category details:

Group A Class

  •  Deputy Registrar – 1
  • Assistant Registrar – 4
  • Hindi Officer – 1
  • Deputy Librarian – 2
  • Assistant Librarian – 5

Group B Class

  • Public Relations Officer – 1
  •  Section Officer – 1
  • Assistant – 7
  • Personal Assistant – 6
  • Professional Assistant – 1
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 1
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 1
  • Security Officer – 1
  • Private Secretary (Pre-V.C) – 1
  • Hindi Translator – 1
  • Statistical Assistant – 1

Group C Class

  • Upper Division Clerk – 7
  • Semi-Professional Assistant – 2
  • Lower Division Clerk – 56
  • Hindi Typist – 1.
  • Driver (Shillong Campus) – 1.
  • Cook – 1
  • MTS – 29

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 2nd June 2023 8:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button