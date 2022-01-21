Hyderabad: Eight children rescued from child labour in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Eight children were rescued from the production house of two-wheeler seat covers by the Special Task Force with Falaknuma police, on Thursday evening around 6 pm.

According to the Falaknuma police, out of eight, six were native of Bihar and two were from Hyderabad.

The officials speaking to Siasat.com said that the accused identified as Taufeeq, is a resident of Fatima Nagar who has been arrested and taken into the custody. The police have filed a case under IPC section 374 (Unlawful compulsory labour) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

According to the police, the accused promised poor families that he will provide them with good job and money and forced them to work for long hours.

However, the task force got information about the exploitation and raided the production house where they found the children working in the house in unhygienic conditions.

The officers have sent the children to the children welfare home in Cyberabad while the accused were handed over to the Falaknuma police station.