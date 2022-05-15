Hyderabad: Eight held for forgery, cheating woman for plots

Hyderabad: The Keesara police in coordination with the Special Operations Team of the Malkajgiri zone arrested eight people on May 12 for cheating a woman in the name of plot registration.

The accused were identified as Sayana Balaji Saikumar, Guduru Praveen Reddy, Vangeti Sanjeeva Reddy, Kappara Sai Goud, Gandi Saikumar, Rudra Murali, Lingala Ravinder, and Tammala Naveen. The police seized cash worth Rs 20,000, seven mobile phones, two cars, five nonjudicial stamp papers, three rubber stamps, and a few other essentials related to plot registration.

The accused forged documents to pose as the owners of a plot, while the actual owner is the complainant’s deceased husband Shaina Shaibabu. The complainant, Sayana Sri Deepti informed the police that her husband was the owner of plot numbers 5, 6, and 7 totaling 1214 sq yards located in Sreemitr Enclaves.

The police said that Balaji along with Praveen and Sanajeeva conspired to grab the plots, by forging fake documents. The trio got their accomplices on board in order to execute their plan. Fake documents were created in the name of Deepti and were transferred to Sai Goud and Gandi Saikumar.

The other accused were involved in the preparation of fake documents, posing as the authority. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kesara police constable Shaik Shahid confirmed the arrest of the accused. “All the eight accused have been booked for forgery and cheating,” they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including, Section 120 (b) for criminal conspiracy, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 419 for cheating by personation, 420 for cheating and dishonestly including delivery of property, 468 for Forgery for the purpose of cheating and 471 for using forged documents as genuine ones.