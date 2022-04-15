Hyderabad: Encroachment on graveyard lands lead to space crunch for burying dead

Hyderabad: Due to the illegal encroachment of graveyard lands, Muslims across the twin cities are facing problems to bury their passing near and dear ones. The issue has taken a critical proportion and needs to be solved immediately.

There is no space for the dead bodies in the existing graveyards of the city.

The search for an eternal ‘two-yard’ resting place is making many Muslims lose their sleep. Encroachment of graveyard lands in the twin cities and shrinking empty spaces makes Muslim burial a costly affair.

The hunt for burial space is becoming a serious problem and led to the advanced booking of resting places and the reuse of old family graves.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) had promised to allocate graveyard lands for Muslims but even after 8 years of the formation of Telangana, the party has failed to keep its promise. It has not issued any orders for the allocation of lands for Muslim graveyards.

The graveyard lands next to dargahs and Asthana’s have completely saturated and no space for new arrivals.

Some rich families have tried to purchase private graveyard lands. But they too are facing problems as other people are forcing them to let the dead bodies of others be buried in their private graveyards.

People are trying to purchase graveyards in far-off places but even those lands are very costly and in the proximity of the other big projects.