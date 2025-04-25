Hyderabad engg college students protest alleged video recording in girls’ hostel

Hyderabad: Students of Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology (VBIT) in Ghatkesar staged a protest against the college administration on Friday, 25 April, alleging that videos of inmates from the girls’ hostel were being shared within the institution and shared with senior officials.

However, Ghatkesar police stated that no evidence was found to support the students’ claims.

Backed by student organisations, the protesters accused Rupa, the warden of the girls’ hostel, of recording videos of the girls inside the hostel and sharing them with the chief warden.

The Hyderabad college students staged a protest inside their hostel, while a large number of male students gathered outside, chanting slogans and demanding justice.

Police personnel from Ghatkesar arrived at the scene to defuse the situation.

Upon examining the mobile phone of the hostel warden, the police reported that no such videos were found. As no formal complaint was filed, the matter was closed.

VBIT is owned by BJP leaders Manohar Reddy and N Goutham Rao, the latter of whom unsuccessfully contested the Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC election and is also the president of the Engineering Colleges Association.