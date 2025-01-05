Telangana college staff booked for suppressing hidden camera incident

Hyderabad: Five members of CMR College of Engineering, including the girls’ hostel wardens, the principal, the director, and the chairman have been booked under criminal charges by the police for brushing the matter under the carpet.

The wardens identified as Allam Preethi Reddy and KV Dhanalaxmi were negligent towards their duties while principal Varahabatla Anantha Narayana, director Madireddy Janga Reddy, and chairman Chamakura Gopal Reddy have been accused of mounting pressure on the wardens not to let the incident get exposed.

“They did not give priority to such a serious incident and intentionally avoided escalating the matter to the police or the parents of the victims. They even tried to suppress the issue and blamed the victims with derogatory comments thereby insulting the modesty of the victimised students,” police stated on Sunday, January 5.

According to the police, the abnormal behaviour of the hostel administration and the college management has abetted the main accused of taking the chance of perpetrating voyeurism.

Also Read Telangana Women’s Commission serves notice to Ch Malla Reddy on hidden cam incident

Two persons arrested

Two persons were arrested on January 4 for placing hidden cameras in the washroom of the girls’ hostel.

They were identified as Nanda Kishore Kumar and Govind Kumar, both 20 years old and natives of Bihar. The main accused have confessed the crime before the police. Kishore Kumar and Govind Kumar have been sent to judicial remand.

The two accused were booked under sections 125 A and 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) by the Medchal police. According to the police, Kishore Kumar and Govind Kumar recorded the girls while they were in the washrooms.

Also Read Protests erupt at Telangana engineering college over girls’ hostel video scandal

Protest at CMR engineering college in Hyderabad

The two accused were arrested following large-scale protests by the female students at CMRIT College of Engineering in Hyderabad. The protestors alleged that around 300 private videos were secretly recorded over the past three months.

Following the incident, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and college students held a protest on the college’s premises over the girls’ hostel video scandal.

Cyberabad police advisory

Cyberabad police sent out an advisory stating that any girl or woman in danger, or needing help could dial 100 or reach out to Cyberabad WhatsApp No- 9490617444 who will reach the incident spot within no time.