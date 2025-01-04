One held for filming girls in hostel bathrooms with hidden cam in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Even before the shocking cell phone video recording incident in CMRIT College of Engineering girls hostel’s bathrooms could sink in, a similar incident has sparked protests at Mahabubnagar Government Polytechnic College for Girls on Saturday, January 4.

The girl students in the polytechnic college alleged that a person who had come to write an exam in their college put up a hidden camera on the walls of their bathrooms and filmed them.

One of the girls who noticed the hidden camera informed the principal, but claimed that there was no response from the latter. The students who got agitated started protesting on their campus. They were later joined by student organisations. When the issue came to the notice of the police they swung into action to pacify the agitated youngsters.

The police arrested the suspect based on the information provided by the students, and Mahabubnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkateswarlu assured the students that the accused will be sent for judicial remand, after which the students relented.

It came to the notice of the police that even in the past a similar incident has happened.

DSP Venkateswarlu said that this was the first incident which came to their notice, and that it will be informed to the higher officials. He said that if it came to be known that the college administration knew about any such incident happening earlier, it will be informed through the report that will be submitted to the higher officials.

On the question whether the police have found any videos on which the allegations were being made, he said that the woman sub-inspector of police (WSI) investigating the case will see the content and ascertain that.