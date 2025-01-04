Telangana Women’s Commission serves notice to Ch Malla Reddy on hidden cam incident

Hyderabad: Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada issued a notice to BRS leader Ch Malla Reddy to appear before the commission to depose regarding the incident where videos of girls were allegedly taken in the bathrooms of the hostel rooms in CMR College of Engineering owned by him.

Sharada visited the hostel premises on Friday, January 3, and expressed her anguish against the negligent attitude of the hostel administration, She said the authorities had overlooked the complaints of the students for 3 months, suspecting that someone was recording their videos from the ventilators of their bathrooms.

Speaking with media, Sharada said that if it was under the jurisdiction of the women’s commission, she would have shut down the campus. She, however, said that based on the inquiry report, she will certainly recommend the state government to close CMR College of Engineering.

She also said that she would discuss with chief minister A Revanth Reddy and frame rules for private colleges soon.

“Delivering dialogues that you sold milk and flowers is not going to work. People in society are wondering whether you are selling videos of girls too. Just because you were a former minister and enjoy political clout, you won’t be spared. The college management has to appear before the commission when a notice is served,” Sharada warned Malla Reddy.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested based on the fingerprints found on the glasses of the ventilators of the hostel’s bathrooms on Thursday following strong protests from the female students.