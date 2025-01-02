Hidden cameras in Telangana college: Women’s commission demands swift probe

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 2nd January 2025 6:59 pm IST
Students demanding strict action against those who installed hidden cameras in the washroom of the girls' hostel in CMR engineering College in Medchal

Hyderabad: Taking cognizance of the incident where hidden cameras were discovered in the washrooms of the girls’ hostel of CMR College of Engineering situated in Medchal district, the Telangana State Commission for Women (SCW) chairperson Sharada A Nerella, on Thursday, January 2, shot a letter to the Cyberabad commissioner of police urging a fair and swift investigation into the matter.

The commission has also directed a detailed report to be submitted at the earliest.

The female students along with members of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) continued their protest for the second consecutive day demanding the arrest of those responsible for fixing hidden cameras in the washrooms of the girls’ hostel.

As per the protesters, around 300 private videos were secretly recorded over the past three months.

Students suspect that hostel workers may be involved in the crime. It is also alleged that the college management tried to suppress the matter and warned the students of severe consequences if they spoke out.

In view of the protest, five persons, who work in the hostel and stay near the building, have been taken into custody. their phones have been seized.

Police personnel were deployed to prevent any violence.

