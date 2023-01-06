Hyderabad: EV charging stations to outspread like petrol pumps

Hyderabad: Electric vehicle charging stations will be seen like petrol pumps in different areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad soon. Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) has decided to set up 150 electric and four-phase power stations in the two cities.

Chairman TSREDCO Y. Satish Reddy said that Telangana is rapidly making its unique identity in the country in the use of electric vehicles and so far the state has achieved a prominent position among other states in the country in terms of purchasing electric vehicles.

He said that after the increase in the use of electric vehicles, especially cars and motorcycles in addition to auto-rickshaws in the state, it has now become necessary to take steps to provide basic facilities to the owners of these vehicles.

TSREDCO has decided to officially establish 150 charging stations in Hyderabad where the increase in the number of electric vehicles is being recorded on behalf of TSREDCO.