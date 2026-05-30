Looking for a reason to step out this Sunday? Hyderabad has an exciting mix of wellness experiences, creative workshops, live music and family-friendly activities lined up on May 31, 2026. Whether you want to begin the day with yoga, paint your own coffee mug, enjoy an evening of Telugu music or test your cricket skills, there is something for every age and interest.

Here is a quick guide to some of the events and workshops happening across the city this weekend.

Best events and workshops to attend in Hyderabad

1. Sunday Wellness Edit

Start your day with a refreshing wellness experience featuring gentle flow yoga, face yoga, ice therapy, creative painting activities, live music and breakfast. It is a relaxing way to recharge before the new week begins.

Location: Butterfly High, Hitec City

Date: May 31, 2026

Time: 8 am onwards

Ticket Price: Rs 899 per person

2. Art Workshop

Spend an afternoon exploring your creative side at this hands-on art workshop. Participants can try resin art, tote bag painting, glass painting and bottle painting, and take home their finished creations.

Location: Third Wave Coffee, Kondapur

Date: May 31, 2026

Time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Ticket Price: Contact organisers for details

3. LuLu Summer Games 2.0 – Cricket Edition

Cricket fans can enjoy fun challenges such as Cricket Square, Pocket Cricket, Wicket Challenge and Scoring Challenge. The event is open to all and promises plenty of sporting fun.

Location: LuLu Mall Hyderabad

Date: Till May 31, 2026

Time: During mall hours

Ticket Price: Free

4. Telugu Live Jamming

Enjoy a Sunday evening filled with Telugu melodies, acoustic performances and retro favourites. The cosy cafe setting makes it a great outing for music lovers.

Location: Silaa The Garden Café, Jubilee Hills

Date: May 31, 2026

Time: Evening session

Ticket Price: Rs 399

5. Coffee Mug Painting Workshop

Design and paint your own coffee mug under expert guidance. No prior experience is needed, making it a fun activity for beginners and hobby artists alike.

Location: Third Wave Coffee, Gachibowli

Date: May 31, 2026

Time: 2 pm

Duration: 3 hours

Ticket Price: Rs 799

6. Bath Salt Making Workshop

Learn how to make personalised bath salts using essential oils, herbs and botanicals. Participants can create their own blends and take home beautifully crafted jars.

Location: Third Wave Coffee, Gachibowli

Date: May 31, 2026

Time: 2 pm

Duration: 2 hours

Ticket Price: Rs 999

Something for everyone

From wellness and art to music and games, Hyderabad has something for everyone this Sunday. Step out, try something new and make the most of the weekend.