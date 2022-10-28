Hyderabad: Ex-ABVP leader among 2 held with Rs 70L unaccounted cash

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police on Thursday arrested two persons for carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 70,00,000 in Banjara Hills. The seizure comes just days before the upcoming Munugode by-poll that will be held on November 3.

The accused were identified as P Kishan Rao, a native of Huzurabad, and 26-year-old Ramesh. Rao is an assistant professor at Nizam College and a former member of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Rao collected the amount from a person named Madhu.

As the duo could not provide substantial arguments for carrying the cash, they were arrested. After recording the confession of the accused, the police seized the cash and the car in which they were travelling along with two mobile phones. A case was booked under section 102 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC Section 102: seizure of objects on suspicion of theft) and an investigation is underway.

In the run-up to the Munugode by-poll, the city police seized crores of rupees in unaccounted or ‘Hawala’ cash.

Another 70lacs unaccounted money seized by Telangana Police and apprehended two persons including on assistant professor previously associated with abvp.#MunugodeBypoll #Telangana pic.twitter.com/HcOtfn69DM — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) October 28, 2022

Background of the Hawala Money

So far police officials working in the Munugode assembly constituency have seized Rs 2.65 crore cash, 1480 litre of liquor and other articles.

On October 8, the Hyderabad commissioner’s Task Force caught two persons near Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills with unaccounted cash worth Rs 2.49 crore. The Jubilee Hills police in a press release stated that two persons confessed to hawala operations for one Botchu Ramu, who works as the manager of Boyance Infrastructure in Bangalore. No link to Munugode however was mentioned.