Hyderabad: Ex-judge of HC loses Rs 2.5 crore to electoral bond scam

Hyderabad: A former high court judge fell prey to scamsters in the name of electoral bonds. According to the FIR filed at Film Nagar Police Station, the judge paid an amount of Rs 2.5 crore to scamsters who asked for amount in the name of a political party.

According to the police, the accused, Narendran and Sarath Reddy, collected Rs 2.5 crore from a former high court judge for a political party, claiming that it would be acknowledged in the form of electoral bonds.

The former judge alleged, “The scammers said, out of regard for me and my experience as a former judge of high court, they would place me and my grandchildren in the US.”

However, after the sum was collected from the judge’s family, no bonds were issued, and no favour was done.

Subsequently, he lodged a complain at Film Nagar Police Station and police have started investigating the case.