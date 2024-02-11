Hyderabad ex-mayor Rammohan Bonthu meets CM Revanth

Updated: 12th February 2024 1:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and ex-GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy setting speculation that he may join the ruling Congress.

Various sources claimed that the two leaders discussed the possibility of Rammohan joining the party. The meeting another likely jolt for the BRS ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The development comes shortly after former deputy mayor of GHMC and the BRS sitting corporator from Borabanda, Baba Fasiuddin, who was a close aide of KT Rama Rao, joined the Congress on Thursday, February 8.

Reports suggest that several BRS corporators operating within the GHMC limits are also expressing interest in aligning with Congress. This move comes as chief minister Revanth Reddy intensified efforts to bolster the Congress’s presence in Hyderabad, in preparation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources privy to this matter, Bonthu Rammohan Goud is aspiring to get a Congress ticket from either the Secunderabad or Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituencies. In the upcoming poll, the BRS will be at a disadvantage since it won’t be in power unlike last time. Even at its peak, after winning the 2018 state polls, the BRS was able to win only nine out of 17 Parliament seats in the 2019 general elections. The opposition party is hoping to bag 4 to 7 seats this time.

