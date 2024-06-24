Hyderabad: Ex-MPTC member found dead in Ghatkesar

Police apprehended Chinna and Paramesh, who confessed to the murder and disposing of the victim's body and car at a dumping ground

Published: 24th June 2024
Hyderabad: A former Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member, who went missing a week ago, was found dead in Ghatkesar on Monday, June 24.

The victim has been identified as Mahesh, 42. The incident came to light after his family members lodged a missing complaint with police. The police swung into action to trace Mahesh.

Upon further investigation, police apprehended Chinna and Paramesh, who confessed to the murder and disposing of the victim’s body and car at a dumping ground. Police arrived at the scene and found the deceased. The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case and await the autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, although speculation points to a possible extramarital affair.

Further investigation is ongoing.

