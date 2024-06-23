Telangana: Man beaten to death in Asifabad, body dumped in well

Saikiran was fatally struck on the head with a boulder by his co-workers Srinivas, his wife Sunitha and their other family members

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 6:20 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man, who was reported missing, was beaten to death with a boulder and the was dumped in an abandoned well in Dahegaon mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday, June 22. 

The victim has been identified as Ananthoju Saikiran from Manakondur mandal. According to the reports, the victim left his house on April 18 to go to Siddipet. As he did not return, the family members filed a missing complaint on May 2.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the victim had earlier worked at a poultry farm in Kondapur, Siddipet. There, he met Batti Srinivas and his wife Sunitha, natives of Bejjur in Kumurambheem Asifabad. They shared a cordial relationship. 

Saikiran reportedly arrived at Sunitha’s maternal home in Dahegaon on April 19. The subsequent sequence of events remains unclear. Police said that Srinivas, who was initially seen as potential accused, confessed to his involvement in Saikiran’s death. 

Saikiran was fatally struck on the head with boulders by the accused, Srinivas, his wife Sunitha and other family members. 

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

