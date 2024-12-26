Hyderabad: Ex SC-ST commission chief Errolla Srinivas taken into custody

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Errolla Srinivas was taken into custody by the police at Masab Tank after he failed to respond to their notices regarding an investigation into the case of obstructing a policeman conducting his duty, registered in Banjara Hills police station.

The police had gone to his residence in West Marredpally to serve the notices, but Srinivas did not open the door.

Upon learning of the situation, a large number of BRS workers gathered at the location and confronted the police, leading to a verbal altercation.

Consequently, the police apprehended Errolla Srinivas.

Slamming the development, BRS compared the governance in the state to the Emergency.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the inspector from Masab Tank police station.

Notices to Kaushik Reddy

The Banjara Hills police issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in connection with a case registered against him for obstructing a government officer from performing his duties. The police have asked Kaushik Reddy to appear at the Jubilee Hills police station on Friday at 10 am.

A criminal case has been filed against Kaushik Reddy, Manne Govardhan Reddy and others for allegedly barging into the Banjara Hills police station, misbehaving with inspector KM Raghavendra and threatening him with abusive language.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Raghavendra who stated that Kaushik Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, and their supporters created an intimidating scene, hindering the officer from performing his lawful duties.

According to the complainant, he was leaving the police station for emergency law and order duty, when a white car suddenly blocked his vehicle’s path. Around 20 to 30 individuals led by Kaushik Reddy, approached Raghavendra’s car, yelling and threatening him, saying, “Where are you going? Why are you running away? We will see how you can leave here.” They reportedly demanded he exit the vehicle and instructed their followers to prevent the car from moving.

Despite the driver attempting to honk and clear the way, the mob surrounded the car, banging on the windows.