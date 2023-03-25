Hyderabad: Exam fear leads Inter 1st-year student to kill self in Narsingi

"He was quite competitive and would not take low scores in his exams and get upset easily," said his family members.

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of student suicide, a boy studying in his intermediate first year was found hanging in his house at Narsingi on Friday evening.

Narsingi police, who suspected that the boy dies by suicide, held that the fear of exams made him take the extreme step.

Sai Teja was studying MPC first year in a private junior college and stayed with his family at Manchirevula in Narsingi while he was in the middle of preparations for the ongoing intermediate exams.

On Friday, the family members of the boy grew suspicious after they returned home in the evening and received no response from Teja’s room even after repeatedly knocking on the door.

They finally resorted to forcibly open the door and discovered Sai Teja dead.

Police reached the location and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

It was further revealed by the cops that the kin of the deceased raised no suspicion about his death and held that he was a good student.

“However, he was quite competitive and would not take low scores in his exams and become upset easily,” said his family members.

Police have initiated a probe into the matter to unveil the reason behind the boy’s death.

