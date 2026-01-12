Hyderabad: Excise Department arrest two from Rajasthan, seize 2.22 kg opium

One of the accused was arrested in Begumpet carrying 20 grams of opium.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2026 7:18 pm IST|   Updated: 12th January 2026 7:19 pm IST
Excise department arrest two selling opium
Excise Department arrest two selling opium

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department apprehended two individuals from Rajasthan and seized 2.220 kilograms of opium on Sunday, January 11.

The department first arrested Sunil in Begumpet with 20 grams of opium in his possession. During questioning, he revealed details about the co-accused, Ashok Kumar, police said.

Kumar had brought opium for Rs 1.50 per kg in Rajasthan and sold it in Hyderabad at a higher price through a network of drug peddlers. He was arrested near Narayanguda with 2.200 kilo grams of opium, which he was carrying in a bag.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

A bike was also seized.

Lumar and Sunil have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2026 7:18 pm IST|   Updated: 12th January 2026 7:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button