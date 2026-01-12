Hyderabad: Excise Department arrest two from Rajasthan, seize 2.22 kg opium

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department apprehended two individuals from Rajasthan and seized 2.220 kilograms of opium on Sunday, January 11.

The department first arrested Sunil in Begumpet with 20 grams of opium in his possession. During questioning, he revealed details about the co-accused, Ashok Kumar, police said.

Also Read Hyderabad Police continue Mission Chabutra, warn against jaywalking

Kumar had brought opium for Rs 1.50 per kg in Rajasthan and sold it in Hyderabad at a higher price through a network of drug peddlers. He was arrested near Narayanguda with 2.200 kilo grams of opium, which he was carrying in a bag.

A bike was also seized.

Lumar and Sunil have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are on.