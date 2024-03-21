Hyderabad: Excise police arrests man for possessing 10 Kgs of Ganja

Hyderabad: Officials from the Telangana Excise and Prohibition department arrested a man for possession of 10 kilograms of Ganja. The accused was planning to sell it to customers in the city.

The police seized 10 kgs of ganja leafs from him. The accused has been identified as Rahul, a native of Odisha, who brought the Ganja from his home town.

According to the police, he planned to sell the Ganja to customers in Gachibowli’s IT corridor. Rahul would pack the Ganja into smaller sachets and would sell each one for Rs 300. Two people – Vikram and Jaganath – who are his associates are absconding, said the police.