Hyderabad: Excise police arrests man for possessing 10 Kgs of Ganja

Two people - Vikram and Jaganath - who are his associates are absconding, said the police.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st March 2024 10:42 am IST

Hyderabad: Officials from the Telangana Excise and Prohibition department arrested a man for possession of 10 kilograms of Ganja. The accused was planning to sell it to customers in the city.

The police seized 10 kgs of ganja leafs from him. The accused has been identified as Rahul, a native of Odisha, who brought the Ganja from his home town.

According to the police, he planned to sell the Ganja to customers in Gachibowli’s IT corridor. Rahul would pack the Ganja into smaller sachets and would sell each one for Rs 300. Two people – Vikram and Jaganath – who are his associates are absconding, said the police.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st March 2024 10:42 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button