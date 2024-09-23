Hyderabad: Executive top brass meet regarding traffic concerns

Hyderabad: State’s executive top brass including Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) principal secretary Dana Kishore met senior officials of GHMC, HYDRA, HMDA, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police officials to enhance coordination and ensure quick response regarding flash floods and minimising traffic congestion at major junctions during heavy rains in the city on Monday, September 23.

The officers were informed of the measures including properly planned traffic diversions, early and effective notification of weather forecasts and traffic advisories to the public, ramping up engineering measures to prevent waterlogging, and improving flood water drainage.

The meeting was held following the directives of chief minister Revanth Reddy in efforts to mitigate the city’s traffic issues in a long-term fashion. The meeting also decided upon conducting a joint workshop for on-ground officials to train and equip them to be more efficient in situations that need immediate response.

The meeting also agreed upon forming a high-level committee consisting of the commissioners of Tri-Police Commissionerates and the GHMC, to work with IT companies to leverage technology to monitor water levels in major water bodies in the city.

The city has been witnessing heavy and incessant rains for the past week, as the last phase of the South-West monsoon is lashing over the city and its neighbouring districts. Quick and heavy rains are bringing the city to a standstill with many roads and junctions getting submerged with flood waters.